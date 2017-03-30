No Health Insurance? No Problem. Free Health Clinic Offered in Indio

If you're in need of medical, dental or vision care, and don't have the money or insurance there is a free health clinic in Indio from Friday through Sunday starting at 6:00 AM each day and you can get wristbands for the following day from 4-7:00 PM.

Matt and Angelique Valk are claiming their seats early, as some of the first people waiting in line for the free health clinic. "I need my teeth done. I need glasses. Yes she does, I haven't had an exam, I don't have insurance, so this is the best way to do it, and I can't afford to get glasses."

It's clear to see this event helps many people with medical, dental and vision care.

"If you need a tooth pulled, you need a filling or a cleaning because you haven't had one in a long time, or if you need a brand new pair of glasses, and a full eye exam, come to the clinic because that what we're here for," said California CareForce co-founder, Pamela Congdon.

California CareForce is holding this clinic for the fifth year in a row at the Riverside County Fairgrounds in Indio.

They expect to help about 2,500 people, make 250 eyeglasses a day, and dental care is some of the most sought help.

"That new part is making teeth for individuals that are missing them. Generally the replacements will be for front teeth and that adds an awful lot of esteem for someone," said Craig Bloom, an oral and maxillofacial surgeon.

Bloom travels from northern California to donate his time and care, and local volunteers like BB Ingle are helping set up for the big event.

"My favorite part is what I get to do is I greet people... the kids when they get the new glasses for the first time, get to see, it's just a great feeling," said Ingle.

It's a great feeling for those receiving care; last year Matt got a new pair of glasses.

"It was a really great experience, they take you in, they do the eye exam, they give you your glasses all premade and everything, it's really cool," said Matt Valk.

They are giving out wristbands the night before each day's clinic from 4 to 7pm at the fairgrounds.

This event is possible thanks to Goldenvoice, the producers of Coachella Fest, the city of Indio, and of course the many doctors, dentists and volunteers who help every year.

