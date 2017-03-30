Cathedral City Experiencing The Effects of Dangers Valley Winds

The City of Cathedral City is experiencing the effects of Thursday's wild weather.

City officials are reporting that multiple trees and power lines are down throughout the city limits.

Story: Is There a Gang War Going on in Desert Hot Springs?

One downed power pole is effecting the Maria Road and Vera Drive area where one of the lines are hanging over a pool.

A mobile home within the Cathedral City cove has a power pole down it's property.

Currently, no city streets are blocked and traffic is flowing smoothly.

Related: List, Wind Related Issues Throughout The Valley