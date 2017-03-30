Cathedral City Experiencing The Effects of Dangers Valley Winds

A customer who witnessed a man getting punched in the face on Wednesday at the Desert Hot Springs Carl's Jr.said it all started because employees refused to serve him for not wearing a shirt.
Without a knock, Maria Moran gently opens the door to her 26-year-old daughter's room, something she wouldn't ordinarily do but in the last month she's done a lot. It's Audrey's room. She hasn't slept this bed since the morning of Wednesday May 10, the day she and her boyfriend Jonathan Darling Reynoso vanished. "I sit here and I look around for things or something that will give me a clue," says Maria. Clues. They've been hard to come by, according to the Indio...
El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents from the Indio Border Patrol Station assigned to the Highway 86 checkpoint arrested a man suspected of smuggling marijuana on Friday.
