The Latest: Wind Wreaks Havoc, Full List of Problems

Heavy winds have been causing problems throughout the Palm Springs area. From trees falling, to power outages at businesses, homes, and traffic lights from power lines falling. Here's a detailed list of the wind-related problems happening in the area:

1. A tree fell on top of a golf cart at Tahquitz Creek Golf Resort, trapping two people and leaving one in critical condition.

2. The ANA Inspiration LPGA golf tournament has been postponed until tomorrow at 7:30 AM.

3. VillageFest in Downtown Palm Springs has been canceled.

4. Power lines outside of the Wet N Wild park in Palm Springs are waving in the wind, close to falling. Over 1000 customers reported without power.

5. A roof off a mobile home flew off and knocked out power lines causing an outage.

6. Flights may be delayed or canceled at Palm Springs International Airport

7. Palm Spring aerial Tramway is closed.

8. Avoid North Indian Canyon in Whitewater Wash Area, between I-10 and Tramview Road. Roadway has been closed.

9. Cathedral City has multiple poles and limbs down.

10. A tree down near Highway 111 and Evening Star Drive in Rancho Mirage. Eastbound lanes of Highway 111 are closed.