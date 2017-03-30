Winds Causing Flight Delays and Cancellations at Palm Springs International Airport

Palm Springs International Airport is advising travelers headed to and from Palm Springs to check with their carriers before leaving for the airport.

As of 5:00PM Thursday, Palm Springs International Airport is open and fully operational.

According to FlightView.com, severe weather has already rerouted flights headed to the region from Phoenix, San Francisco, and Vancouver. A number of flights departing Palm Springs are also currently delayed.

Airport officials said "Extreme wind conditions like this will undoubtedly challenge some flights. We always recommend that all passengers, unless contacted by their airline, show up for the regularly scheduled flights."

Wind is expected through Thursday night as a weather system moves through the area. Wind gusts upwards of 80 miles per hour can be expected in low desert areas.

