Salton City

Border Patrol Seizes Crash-Landed Ultralight Aircraft

Salton City, CA -

On Wednesday night, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents tracked and seized an ultralight aircraft that made a cross-border incursion from Mexico and landed in the United States.

At approximately 10:30 p.m., a Border Patrol agent assigned to surveillance duties observed an ultralight aircraft fly over the international border from Mexico into U.S. airspace. The aircraft was operating without any lights and in violation of Federal Aviation Administration regulations.

After a coordinated search effort, CBP Air and Marine agents discovered a crash site of the ULA near Salton City at approximately 8:20 a.m. Border Patrol agents arrived moments later, but were unsuccessful at locating the pilot. No drugs or other contraband were found.

“These ultralight aircrafts are extremely dangerous to legitimate air traffic,” said Assistant Chief Patrol Agent, David S. Kim.  “We urge the community to call 911 if they see or hear one at night since it’s illegal to operate during hours of darkness and could cause a catastrophic accident with other aircraft.”

Ultralight aircraft look similar to hang-gliders and the engines sound similar to lawnmower engines. This incident is currently being investigated.

