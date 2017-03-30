Brother Accidentally Shoots Sister in Indio - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Brother Accidentally Shoots Sister in Indio

Indio Police Department officers responded to a call at 8:45 PM regarding a male juvenile that accidentally shot his older sister. The victim of the gunshot wound was transported to JFK Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries from the incident. No charges have been filed, as police are ruling this as accidental.

