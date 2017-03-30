Residents Woken By Car Explosion in Coachella - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Coachella

Residents Woken By Car Explosion in Coachella

Palm Desert, CA -

Cal Fire responded to a call around 1:58 AM regarding a car fire near an alley at Palm Avenue and 2nd Street in Coachella. Nearby residents said they were woken up by the sound of the car exploding. When Cal Fire arrived on scene, the car was fully engulfed in flames. There was nobody in the car and no injuries reported from the incident.

