Four Arrested After Robbery in Palm Desert

On March 30, 2017, at approximately 10:30 AM, officers from the Palm Desert Police Department received a report of a theft that occurred at a business located in the 72800 block of Highway 111, in Palm Desert. Investigating officers arrived and provided a suspect vehicle description to fellow officers in the area. A vehicle matching the description was located on Monterey Avenue and Gerald Ford Drive. A traffic enforcement stop was conducted and all four occupants of the vehicle were detained.

21-year-old, Joshua McCue, 33-year-old, Christopher Ham, both residents of La Quinta, and 22-year-old, Cathedral City resident, Christopher Diaz were arrested and booked into the Riverside County jail, located in the city of Indio for robbery.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call Deputy Trueblood at the Palm Desert Sheriff's Station by calling (760) 836-1600.