Wheel Of Fortune Auditions Wrap Up In Palm Springs

Final auditions for Wheel of Fortune are wrapping up in Downtown Palm Springs. After a weekend full of live auditions to be on the show, it was narrowed down to a select few for one last chance to prove they have what it takes to win big money.

The potential contests go through rounds similar to the game style, and then it all ends with a 15 question exam. The exam consists of categories and phrases provided by the show, with very few letters. Each one gets harder as you advance through the test, and Wheel Of Fortune is looking for those that can get the most right but in a timely manner. So you have to be fast, but you have to be smart!