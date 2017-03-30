Desert Hot Springs Murder Victim Identified by Coroner's

Coroner's have identified the victim from the shooting that occurred at Sixth Street and Cactus Drive, a few houses away from where another man was found dead on Monday. The victim is 23-year-old Jose Gabriel Madrigal Vargas of Cathedral City. Police received reports of heavy gunfire around 8:45pm. Neighbors tell KMIR News they heard between 15-20 gunshots, possibly from two different weapons.

Eisenhower Medical Center was on lock down after a gunshot victim sought medical treatment. Per standard operating procedure, Eisenhower Medical Center has been placed on lock down due to the nature and severity of this crime. Police have not determined if this is a victim of the shooting in Desert Hot Springs but are at the hospital investigating.

Police say there is heavy gang activity in the neighborhood but do not say if this shooting is gang related at this time.

A car was seen speeding away from the crime scene, driving erratically and damaging a mailbox.

A description of the shooter(s) has not yet been given.

Stay with KMIR News for more information on this on going investigation.