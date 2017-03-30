Desert Hot Springs Murder Victim Identified by Coroner's - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Desert Hot Springs Murder Victim Identified by Coroner's

Desert Hot Springs, CA -

Coroner's have identified the victim from the shooting that occurred at Sixth Street and Cactus Drive, a few houses away from where another man was found dead on Monday. The victim is 23-year-old Jose Gabriel Madrigal Vargas of Cathedral City. Police received reports of heavy gunfire around 8:45pm. Neighbors tell KMIR News they heard between 15-20 gunshots, possibly from two different weapons.

Story: Body Found in Desert Hot Springs Driveway Identified

Eisenhower Medical Center was on lock down after a gunshot victim sought medical treatment. Per standard operating procedure, Eisenhower Medical Center has been placed on lock down due to the nature and severity of this crime. Police have not determined if this is a victim of the shooting in Desert Hot Springs but are at the hospital investigating. 

Story: Is There A Gang War Going On In Desert Hot Springs?

Police say there is heavy gang activity in the neighborhood but do not say if this shooting is gang related at this time.

A car was seen speeding away from the crime scene, driving erratically and damaging a mailbox.

A description of the shooter(s) has not yet been given. 

Stay with KMIR News for more information on this on going investigation.

    Joseph Bambusch says he was having a typical Monday morning drinking his coffee when he heard a commotion. It was a woman at his door.

    "She was afraid, she was scared ... she jumped my gate at 5:30 this morning she wanted to use my cell phone to dial 911," says Joseph Bambusch who lives in Desert Hot Springs, who said she was on the verge of tears explaining, "there was somebody dead in the front yard." 

