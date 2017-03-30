7-Month-Old Dies At Local Daycare, Police Investigate - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Hemet

7-Month-Old Dies At Local Daycare, Police Investigate

Posted: Updated:
Hemet, CA -

An investigation was underway today into the death of a 7-month-old girl at a residential daycare in Hemet.

Addison Watkins died Monday night after suffering unknown health complications while at the daycare in the 1200 block of Stepstone Court, near Silkstone Drive, according to Hemet police Lt. Eddie Pust.

He said that no arrests had been made, but the investigation is ongoing.

Story: Music Artist, Common, Learns From Local Coachella Valley Students

Hemet Fire Department personnel were called to the Stepstone home about 8 p.m. after Addison became unresponsive, according to Pust. Paramedics attempted to resuscitate the baby, who was transported to Hemet Valley Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead on arrival, the lieutenant said. "The infant had no obvious signs of trauma,'' Pust said.

Detectives learned that the tot's parents had placed Addison's older sibling in the same daycare over a two-year period, apparently without any issues, according to Pust. Addison had been dropped off at the home that morning and was due to be retrieved that evening, he said.

Story: Construction Project Set To Improve Highway 62 Safety

The Riverside County Department of Public Social Services was alerted to what had occurred and initiated an investigation to determine whether the operation is legal, Pust said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Hemet Police Department at (951) 765-2400.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man Punches Customer At Desert Hot Springs Carl's Jr.

    Man Punches Customer At Desert Hot Springs Carl's Jr.

    Friday, June 30 2017 9:46 PM EDT2017-07-01 01:46:55 GMT

    A customer who witnessed a man getting punched in the face on Wednesday at the Desert Hot Springs Carl's Jr.said it all started because employees refused to serve him for not wearing a shirt. 

    A customer who witnessed a man getting punched in the face on Wednesday at the Desert Hot Springs Carl's Jr.said it all started because employees refused to serve him for not wearing a shirt. 

  • You Ask. We Investigate. ® Mothers of Missing Couple Demand Answers

    You Ask. We Investigate. ® Mothers of Missing Couple Demand Answers

    Friday, June 30 2017 10:08 PM EDT2017-07-01 02:08:44 GMT

    Without a knock, Maria Moran gently opens the door to her 26-year-old daughter's room, something she wouldn't ordinarily do but in the last month she's done a lot. It's Audrey's room. She hasn't slept this bed since the morning of Wednesday May 10, the day she and her boyfriend Jonathan Darling Reynoso vanished.  "I sit here and I look around for things or something that will give me a clue," says Maria. Clues. They've been hard to come by, according to the Indio...

    Without a knock, Maria Moran gently opens the door to her 26-year-old daughter's room, something she wouldn't ordinarily do but in the last month she's done a lot. It's Audrey's room. She hasn't slept this bed since the morning of Wednesday May 10, the day she and her boyfriend Jonathan Darling Reynoso vanished.  "I sit here and I look around for things or something that will give me a clue," says Maria. Clues. They've been hard to come by, according to the Indio...

  • Desert Center

    One Dead, One Injured in Solo Vehicle Desert Center Crash

    One Dead, One Injured in Solo Vehicle Desert Center Crash

    Friday, June 30 2017 8:26 PM EDT2017-07-01 00:26:46 GMT
    Single vehicle crash kills 1, injures another in Desert Center near Route 77.Single vehicle crash kills 1, injures another in Desert Center near Route 77.

    One person was killed and another person injured today when a vehicle went off the freeway and through a fence in Desert Center, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

    One person was killed and another person injured today when a vehicle went off the freeway and through a fence in Desert Center, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

Powered by Frankly