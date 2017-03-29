Construction Project to Improve Safety For State Route 62

One of the major roads in the desert will be under construction soon, and police say the purpose is safety.
Caltrans held a meeting Wednesday night to talk about the project on State Route 62.
A customer who witnessed a man getting punched in the face on Wednesday at the Desert Hot Springs Carl's Jr.said it all started because employees refused to serve him for not wearing a shirt.
A customer who witnessed a man getting punched in the face on Wednesday at the Desert Hot Springs Carl's Jr.said it all started because employees refused to serve him for not wearing a shirt.
Without a knock, Maria Moran gently opens the door to her 26-year-old daughter's room, something she wouldn't ordinarily do but in the last month she's done a lot. It's Audrey's room. She hasn't slept this bed since the morning of Wednesday May 10, the day she and her boyfriend Jonathan Darling Reynoso vanished. "I sit here and I look around for things or something that will give me a clue," says Maria. Clues. They've been hard to come by, according to the Indio...
Without a knock, Maria Moran gently opens the door to her 26-year-old daughter's room, something she wouldn't ordinarily do but in the last month she's done a lot. It's Audrey's room. She hasn't slept this bed since the morning of Wednesday May 10, the day she and her boyfriend Jonathan Darling Reynoso vanished. "I sit here and I look around for things or something that will give me a clue," says Maria. Clues. They've been hard to come by, according to the Indio...
One person was killed and another person injured today when a vehicle went off the freeway and through a fence in Desert Center, according to the California Highway Patrol.
One person was killed and another person injured today when a vehicle went off the freeway and through a fence in Desert Center, according to the California Highway Patrol.