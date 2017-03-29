Artist Common Learns From Coachella Students

It's not everyday students get to spend time with a celebrity but Bobby Duke Middle School students in Coachella learned Common is not your typical Hollywood star.
"For him to take time out of his day, to come over here was an honor," says eighth grade student Joshua Moore, who after this hours long visit, now has more to admire Common for than his music and movies.
A customer who witnessed a man getting punched in the face on Wednesday at the Desert Hot Springs Carl's Jr.said it all started because employees refused to serve him for not wearing a shirt.
Without a knock, Maria Moran gently opens the door to her 26-year-old daughter's room, something she wouldn't ordinarily do but in the last month she's done a lot. It's Audrey's room. She hasn't slept this bed since the morning of Wednesday May 10, the day she and her boyfriend Jonathan Darling Reynoso vanished. "I sit here and I look around for things or something that will give me a clue," says Maria. Clues. They've been hard to come by, according to the Indio...
One person was killed and another person injured today when a vehicle went off the freeway and through a fence in Desert Center, according to the California Highway Patrol.
