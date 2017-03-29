La Quinta and Indio To Raise Sales Tax On April 1 - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

La Quinta and Indio To Raise Sales Tax On April 1

Posted: Updated:
KMIR Vince Marino, Video Journalist
Connect
Coachella Valley Region -

The City of Indio and the City of La Quinta will raise their Sales tax Saturday April 1 which means people shopping in La Quinta an Indio are getting ready to dish a out a little bit more at the cash register. 

"I think funding programs for safety is an important issue and if that's where that money on the tax increase is going to go then I'm all for it," said Indio resident Glenn Olivieo.

A ten dollar purchase used to result in about 77 cents in taxes. On April 1 shoppers will pay about ten cents more. 

"As the city grows you're going to have growing pains and this might me one of them," said Olivieo.

Both the city of La Quinta and the city of Indio are expected to generate millions of dollars to help pay for things including public safety and infrastructure. 

Related: Sales Tax Going Up In Valley Cities

"I think that's reasonable because I think that it's a necessary element in your city to take care of the needs of the city," said La Quinta shopper Heather Easton. 

The tax will apply to things like food, alcohol, clothing and furniture. In Indio the city council and Citizens' Finance Advisory Commission are still trying to determine where and how the extra funds should be spent. The tax increase measure passed last year but not everyone is on board. 

"I think it's too much you know? We're just barely making it with the taxes that they charge right now," said Indio resident Maria Chavez.

"I think if they raise it up, people are going to be buying less stuff because their going to be afraid to spend more money and pay more taxes on a lot of things," Indio resident Ramon Aguiar.

Indio Residents could see the construction of a new police station and library but critics say the increase isn't needed because of the $3 million dollars the city generates every year from festivals like Coachella and Stagecoach. 

  • La Quinta and Indio To Raise Sales Tax On April 1More>>

  • La Quinta and Indio To Raise Sales Tax On April 1

    La Quinta and Indio To Raise Sales Tax On April 1

    The City of Indio and the City of La Quinta will raise their Sales tax Saturday April 1 which means people shopping in La Quinta an Indio are getting ready to dish a out a little bit more at the cash register. 

    The City of Indio and the City of La Quinta will raise their Sales tax Saturday April 1 which means people shopping in La Quinta an Indio are getting ready to dish a out a little bit more at the cash register. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man Punches Customer At Desert Hot Springs Carl's Jr.

    Man Punches Customer At Desert Hot Springs Carl's Jr.

    Friday, June 30 2017 9:46 PM EDT2017-07-01 01:46:55 GMT

    A customer who witnessed a man getting punched in the face on Wednesday at the Desert Hot Springs Carl's Jr.said it all started because employees refused to serve him for not wearing a shirt. 

    A customer who witnessed a man getting punched in the face on Wednesday at the Desert Hot Springs Carl's Jr.said it all started because employees refused to serve him for not wearing a shirt. 

  • You Ask. We Investigate. ® Mothers of Missing Couple Demand Answers

    You Ask. We Investigate. ® Mothers of Missing Couple Demand Answers

    Friday, June 30 2017 10:08 PM EDT2017-07-01 02:08:44 GMT

    Without a knock, Maria Moran gently opens the door to her 26-year-old daughter's room, something she wouldn't ordinarily do but in the last month she's done a lot. It's Audrey's room. She hasn't slept this bed since the morning of Wednesday May 10, the day she and her boyfriend Jonathan Darling Reynoso vanished.  "I sit here and I look around for things or something that will give me a clue," says Maria. Clues. They've been hard to come by, according to the Indio...

    Without a knock, Maria Moran gently opens the door to her 26-year-old daughter's room, something she wouldn't ordinarily do but in the last month she's done a lot. It's Audrey's room. She hasn't slept this bed since the morning of Wednesday May 10, the day she and her boyfriend Jonathan Darling Reynoso vanished.  "I sit here and I look around for things or something that will give me a clue," says Maria. Clues. They've been hard to come by, according to the Indio...

  • Desert Center

    One Dead, One Injured in Solo Vehicle Desert Center Crash

    One Dead, One Injured in Solo Vehicle Desert Center Crash

    Friday, June 30 2017 8:26 PM EDT2017-07-01 00:26:46 GMT
    Single vehicle crash kills 1, injures another in Desert Center near Route 77.Single vehicle crash kills 1, injures another in Desert Center near Route 77.

    One person was killed and another person injured today when a vehicle went off the freeway and through a fence in Desert Center, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

    One person was killed and another person injured today when a vehicle went off the freeway and through a fence in Desert Center, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

Powered by Frankly