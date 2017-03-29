Valley Dog Needs Your Help, and Home

She'll cuddle at your feet. She'll lick you. She'll show you she has so much love, despite a traumatic incident. She is a 3-month-old, German shepherd mix and she's in need of a special home - or immediate transfer to a rescue group.

A kind resident in Jurupa Valley, Angelica Cerrillos, and her friends discovered the injured dog at Clay Park late Monday evening (March 20). They agreed to care for the dog overnight and then one of the friends brought the dog to the Western Riverside County/City Animal Shelter in Jurupa Valley on Tuesday, March 21.

"Honestly, my first thought was shock because I thought she was a raccoon," Cerrillos, 20, said in a telephone interview. "I thought it was just messed up that someone could hurt her so much that she couldn't walk - and didn't even try to help her. That's just plain cruel."

Ms. Cerrillos and her three friends were near a playground area when they discovered her. "She looked so sad and tired when we found her, as if she gave up on life or something. And, yes, we all immediately fell for her. We picked her up and took her to one of our houses. We fed her and gave her water. She was very sweet and loved getting affection from all of us." \

The dog was immediately examined and treated by veterinary services team members at the shelter. She is believed to have been hit by the car, since her injuries are consistent with such an accident. Radiographs showed a serious fracture to her left rear leg. Surgery is recommended for that injury. Her right front leg was also fractured, but this fracture could possibly be healed with six to eight weeks of splinting and restricted activity.

Employees at the shelter have already fallen for the dog, since she has illustrated such a perfect disposition, despite her painful injuries, said Dr. Hillary Carroll, a veterinarian who has examined and helped treat the pooch.

"I considered adopting her myself because she is just so sweet," Dr. Carroll said. "She is very calm, very well adjusted, considering what has happened to her and she's in a stressful environment. That's what makes her unique."

The dog has not yet been named by shelter workers, but Ms. Cerrillos and her pals nicknamed her "Lakota." Employees are hopeful a family with the resources to afford a costly surgery will come forward to take her. If not, a rescue group partner is also desirable. Employees have already networked the dog to Riverside County Animal Services' rescue partners, but so far the dog has not received a firm commitment.



Her animal ID is A-1351260. A short video about the dog can be found on Riverside County Animal Services' YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/NOVvWNZbMyc