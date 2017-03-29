Illegal Shooting Rises in Riverside County's Perris Area

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department says its Perris Station deputies have been responding to increased complaints of illegal shooting.

A department statement says deputies sent to the hills of unincorporated Winchester last week found two men who possessed a short-barrel assault rifle with a detachable high-capacity magazine. The gun had been made into an automatic weapon, did not have a serial number and wasn't registered.

The men, who also had several high-capacity magazines and unregistered handguns, were jailed for investigation of felony weapons violations.

Earlier this month, deputies responding to a shooting complaint in the Homeland area encountered a group of people and discovered that a home about a quarter-mile away had been struck by a stray round. No one in the home was hurt, but nine adults were cited.

