Multi-Vehicle Accident Shuts Down One Lane on Cook Street in Palm Desert

A multi-vehicle crash in Palm Desert has sent one driver to a local hospital.

At approximately 11:40AM Riverside County Fire was called to a two-vehicle collision on Cook Street in Palm Desert.

Upon arrival rescue crews were forced to use the jaws of life to remove a driver from one of the vehicles involved in the collision.

Northbound lanes of Cook Street were reduced to one lane as the scene was processed and the vehicles were removed.

If you are driving in the Palm Desert area, avoid Cook Street near Market Place.

