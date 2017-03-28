"Dump Trump" Sign Flies Over LPGA Event

The "Dump Trump" sign flying over the ANA Inspiration LPGA Tour event this weekend has been drawing some eyes. The banner is believed to be paid for by UltraViolet, a women's advocacy group. The sign is in protest of of the USGA and LPGA playing at golf courses owned by Donald Trump.

"Golf is a sport that has long carried a dubious track record of racism, sexism, and discrimination against people with disabilities," said Shaunna Thomas, Co-founder of UltraViolet. "And Donald Trump ran a presidential campaign on all of those things, with unabashed moments of mistreatment and mockery of women, people of color, and disabled people nearly every step of the way. The USGA and LPGA must send a clear signal to women and men across the country that stands against Trump's hateful platform and policies. What better way to do that than to move its upcoming US Women's Open out of Trump National Golf Course? USGA and LPGA: Over 100,000 members of UltraViolet are watching."

"The USGA and LGPA could host their tournament at any other golf course in the country. Instead, they choose to send a message to everyone who's being impacted by Trump's presidency that generating millions in profit for Trump is more important than their lives and the future of our country. With the attempts to defund planned parenthood and the actions taken to tear apart families through deportations, women of color are being hurt the most. It is time that the USGA & LGPA stop holding on to the very racist legacy of the sport and refuse to enable Trump, his Presidency, and his blatant conflicts of interests," added Brandi Collins, Campaign Director, at Color of Change.

In addition, more than 100,000 people have signed onto petitions from UltraViolet and Color of Change calling for the USGA and the LPGA to move the US Women's Open out of the Trump National Golf Course. The petition notes that by holding the tournament at Trump National Golf Course, the USGA and LPGA are giving millions in revenue, free advertising and branding to Trump, a misogynist, racist and serial sexual predator.