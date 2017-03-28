One Dead at Joshua Tree National Park

Cal Fire and California Highway Patrol are on scene of a charter bus and big rig collision. The big rig is fully engulfed in flames. The bus had approximately 30 or more occupants with at least 1 possible injury. The big rig is still on fire. Stay tuned with KMIR as this story develops.
On June 10, 2017 at approximately 11:30 PM, Desert Hot Springs Police Officers responded to the 67000 block of Two Bunch Palms Trail, Desert Hot Springs for a report of a male subject who had entered a residence where he sexually assaulted a young child.
A 62-year-old veteran died saving a pair of teenagers from a brutal attack, and now he's being hailed as a hero.
