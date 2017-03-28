One Dead at Joshua Tree National Park

Joshua Tree Park Rangers are investigating a death at Joshua Tree National Park that happened on Saturday, March 25th. The individual, who was pronounced dead at the scene has been identified as Samuel Boldissar, a 25-year-old male from Redondo Beach. Boldissar was located by Joshua Tree Park Rangers near the Cyclops Rock area.

Boldissar was climbing with friends and fell approximately 50-60 feet at the Cyclops Rock in the park. The incident happened around 3:45 PM on Saturday, and Boldissar was pronounced dead at the scene around 4:45 PM.