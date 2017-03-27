Elder says Boys Found Through Answered Prayers

Some may say it's a coincidence little Carlos and Jayden Cortez were found here in the parking lot of Grace Church in Desert Hot Springs but Gary Johnson, a church elder calls it something else, "I would call it an answer to prayer."

Johnson says late Thursday evening he and his wife got the amber alert asking people to be on the look out for a stolen, white, Honda out of Cathedral City with two little boys inside. He did what any man of faith would do.

"The little children are the ones that are innocent that don't have anybody to protect them so we prayed for them," says Johnson adding that when he got to work in the morning there were lots of people in his parking lot with good news, "there were other news vans here and that's when I found out that it was a wonderful end to a potential tragedy and that the children were safe."

Johnson says church surveillance footage shows the car being parked there at around 9:30 at night. It was discovered at about 2:30 the next morning by a Riverside County Sheriff's deputy with the engine still running.

"Probably a little scared four or five hours in a car with no mom, that's got to be a little scary for little ones like that," says Johnson but he's glad the thief turned kidnapper chose grace church and grateful for answered prayers, "I've already thanked the Lord for answering those prayers ... it was just a nice treat that it was answered in the parking lot of grace church."?