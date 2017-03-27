Body Found In Desert Hot Springs Driveway Identified

Joseph Bambusch says he was having a typical Monday morning drinking his coffee when he heard a commotion. It was a woman at his door.
"She was afraid, she was scared ... she jumped my gate at 5:30 this morning she wanted to use my cell phone to dial 911," says Joseph Bambusch who lives in Desert Hot Springs, who said she was on the verge of tears explaining, "there was somebody dead in the front yard."
Cal Fire and California Highway Patrol are on scene of a charter bus and big rig collision. The big rig is fully engulfed in flames. The bus had approximately 30 or more occupants with at least 1 possible injury. The big rig is still on fire. Stay tuned with KMIR as this story develops.
Marijuana growing facilities are sprouting all over the desert and now the newest growing operation could end up being in Cathedral City.
Five people were injured, one seriously, in a solo vehicle freeway wreck today in Chiriaco Summit.
