You Ask. We Investigate.® Water Continues To Flow Over Cathedral Canyon Drive

Despite the fact that it has not rained in the Coachella Valley for more than a month, water continues to flood over Cathedral Canyon Drive in Cathedral City.

Drivers making their way through the flooding on Cathedral Canyon Drive say the flooding can be a nuisance.

"I don't like it. It's been over a month at least and I drive around it so you don't splash up your cars," said Cathedral City resident Gene Hunzeker.

The flooding on Cathedral Canyon started with the unusually wet winter season but it continues to flow because of the melting snow.

"There's about twenty twenty five cubic feet of water per second coming out of the canyon right now," said Robert Keeran, a multi-media specialist with the Coachella Valley Water District.

The water starts in Tahquitz Canyon, goes into the Whitewater River wash, flows over Cathedral Canyon Drive and is absorbed into the ground by the time it reaches the city of La Quinta.

"It's soaking down into our aquifer. That's the ground water supply that we all use for drinking water throughout the year. So that's a very good thing for us here, that we have water coming in for storage that we can use at a later time," said Keeran.

As the snow on top of the San Jacinto Mountain continues to melt, so will the flow of water over Cathedral Canyon.

"It doesn't happen that often. It's really a good thing for it to happen...yes, it's a little inconvenient for some motorist right now driving through

the water. But please allow it and try to understand all the benefits that are happening because of that water coming out of the canyon and into our aquifer," said Keeran.