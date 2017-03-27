Heavy Winds Wreak Havoc in Palm Springs, Over 1000 Reports of Outages

There have been numerous power outages at homes reported in Palm Springs, as well as multiple traffic light outages due to heavy winds and storm conditions. With a wind advisory in effect until Tuesday afternoon, a little over 1000 homes and businesses have reported power outages.

Traffic lights in Palm Springs have been reported out from the heavy winds. Three lights have been reported with signal outages: North Palm Canyon and Alejo Road, Indian Canyon Drive and Alejo Road, Indian Canyon Drive and Amado Road.

In addition to the outages, the heavy gusts are starting to up root trees in the area. One tree has fallen in Downtown Palm Springs at Indian Canyon and Grand Via Valmonte.