Plane Goes Off Runway at Thermal Airport

A single-engine plane overshot a runway Monday while landing at Thermal's Jacqueline Cochran Regional Airport, but the pilot and sole occupant was unharmed.

The mishap was reported about 2:15 p.m. The Piper PA-46, which departed from Tucson, Arizona, veered off the right side of the runway after touching down and tipped up on its nose, according to Ian Gregor of the Federal Aviation Administration.

Authorities shut down the runway following the botched landing, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.