Plane Goes Off Runway at Thermal Airport

Cal Fire and California Highway Patrol are on scene of a charter bus and big rig collision. The big rig is fully engulfed in flames. The bus had approximately 30 or more occupants with at least 1 possible injury. The big rig is still on fire. Stay tuned with KMIR as this story develops.
Marijuana growing facilities are sprouting all over the desert and now the newest growing operation could end up being in Cathedral City.
Five people were injured, one seriously, in a solo vehicle freeway wreck today in Chiriaco Summit.
