Helicopter Rescues Six Hikers in Mecca Hills

On Sunday, March 26, 2017, around 7:17 p.m., deputies from the Thermal Sheriff's Station responded to the Mecca Hills area regarding six lost hikers. Two male adults, and four female adults, all from Running Springs, CA, became lost and called 9-1-1 for assistance. A California Highway Patrol Helicopter responded and located the hikers. The helicopter was able to land and safely rescue the hikers. No one was injured.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department would like to remind hiking enthusiasts to carry proper equipment for any outdoor excursions. Proper preparation includes a well thought-out travel plan shared with friends and family, as well as familiarity with common hiking equipment, such as GPS, maps and compasses.