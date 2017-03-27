Helicopter Rescues Six Hikers in Mecca Hills - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Mecca

Helicopter Rescues Six Hikers in Mecca Hills

Posted: Updated:
Mecca, CA -

On Sunday, March 26, 2017, around 7:17 p.m., deputies from the Thermal Sheriff's Station responded to the Mecca Hills area regarding six lost hikers.  Two male adults, and four female adults, all from Running Springs, CA, became lost and called 9-1-1 for assistance.  A California Highway Patrol Helicopter responded and located the hikers.  The helicopter was able to land and safely rescue the hikers. No one was injured.  

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department would like to remind hiking enthusiasts to carry proper equipment for any outdoor excursions. Proper preparation includes a well thought-out travel plan shared with friends and family, as well as familiarity with common hiking equipment, such as GPS, maps and compasses.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Huge Marijuana Growing Facility Proposed In Cathedral City

    Huge Marijuana Growing Facility Proposed In Cathedral City

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 9:43 PM EDT2017-06-28 01:43:19 GMT

    Marijuana growing facilities are sprouting all over the desert and now the newest growing operation could end up being in Cathedral City. 

    Marijuana growing facilities are sprouting all over the desert and now the newest growing operation could end up being in Cathedral City. 

  • Indio

    Men Charged in Indio Pursuit and Neighborhood Search Plead Guilty

    Men Charged in Indio Pursuit and Neighborhood Search Plead Guilty

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 7:01 PM EDT2017-06-27 23:01:25 GMT

    Two young men who led police on a vehicle and foot pursuit triggered by reports of gunfire in an Indio residential neighborhood pleaded guilty today to evading arrest and concealed firearm charges. 

    Two young men who led police on a vehicle and foot pursuit triggered by reports of gunfire in an Indio residential neighborhood pleaded guilty today to evading arrest and concealed firearm charges. 

  • Driver in Crash Describes Fire on Highway 79

    Driver in Crash Describes Fire on Highway 79

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 2:15 AM EDT2017-06-28 06:15:02 GMT

    The driver of the car thinks some kind of mechanical problem caused her car to seize up, and lose control.

    She lives in Hemet and her son, the passenger, lives in Indio.

    Bruised and shaken she shared what happened Monday on Highway 79 by Beaumont.

    The driver of the car thinks some kind of mechanical problem caused her car to seize up, and lose control.

    She lives in Hemet and her son, the passenger, lives in Indio.

    Bruised and shaken she shared what happened Monday on Highway 79 by Beaumont.

Powered by Frankly