Blaze Pizza Cuts Ribbon in Downtown Palm Springs

The City of Palm Springs celebrated the grand opening of Blaze Pizza in the Downtown Revitalization Project at a special ribbon-cutting Monday, March 27, presented by the Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce. The even took place at 10:00 AM at the new location, 201 N. Palm Canyon Drive.

Free pizza slices were available for residents and visitors interested in checking out the popular chain's famous fast-fired artisanal pizza pies from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM

"Downtown Palm Springs is experiencing a sensational renaissance," said franchise president Joe Stein. "The Palm Springs destination is a phenomenal location to introduce the Blaze brand to a new generation of pizza lovers and we are excited to be a part of the City's downtown revitalization."