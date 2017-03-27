Two Dead In Cherry Valley Murder / Suicide

On Saturday, March 25, 2017, at about 10:51 AM, deputies from the Cabazon Station responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call occurring in the 39000 block of Cherry Valley Blvd in Cherry Valley. Upon arrival deputies located one deceased Hispanic male adult in the roadway. The male sustained gunshot injuries that caused his death.

When deputies arrived, they heard additional gunshots coming from a residence at the location. The Riverside County Sheriff's SWAT team responded and secured a perimeter around the residence where the gunshots were heard. While securing the residence the SWAT team located a deceased White male adult inside. The male sustained gunshot injuries that caused his death.

Investigators from the Cabazon Station and Central Homicide Unit responded and assumed the investigation. Based upon evidence at the scene it appears this is a murder/suicide.

The victim has been identified as Jose Leon, age 46, of Cherry Valley. The suspect has been identified as John Malicek, age 67, of Cherry Valley.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Investigator Loureiro from the Central Homicide Unit at 760-393-3524.