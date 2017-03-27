Two Murders In Twentynine Palms, Suspect in Custody

Since Friday, March 24, 2017, investigators from the Sheriff's Homicide Detail have worked to identify the person responsible for the senseless murders of Christy McKissic and Renee Metcalf inside of their residence in Twentynine Palms. During the last week, investigators identified Rafael Ari Aikens as a person of interest in the murders. On Thursday, March 30, 2017 at approximately 6:50 p.m., homicide investigators, assisted by investigators from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS), contacted Aikens at his assigned housing on MCAGCC 29 Palms. At the conclusion of the contact with Aikens and the service of several search warrants, Aikens was booked into the Morongo Basin jail for the murders of McKissic and Metcalf. The investigation will be forwarded to the District Attorney's Office. The investigation is ongoing and no additional information will be released at this time.

On Friday, March 24, 2017, at approximately 12:03 a.m., deputies responded to a 911 call reference two people deceased inside of a residence in the 7700 block of Bedouin Avenue, located in the City of Twentynine Palms. Deputies arrived at the residence at approximately 12:08 a.m., and found McKissic and Metcalf deceased from multiple gunshot wounds, inside of the residence. A ten year old juvenile was located, unharmed, inside of the residence. The Sheriff's Specialized Investigations Homicide Detail was requested and has assumed the investigation.

Story: One Dead in Desert Hot Springs Homicide

On Friday, March 24, 2017, at approximately 02:26 a.m., deputies attempted to stop a stolen vehicle traveling west on Twentynine Palms Highway near Midway Road. The vehicle was stolen during a home invasion robbery on Thursday, March 23, 2017, at approximately 9:50 p.m., from a residence in the 6400 block of Goleta Avenue, located in the Town of Yucca Valley. The vehicle failed to yield and fled from deputies at speeds near 100 m.p.h. into Yucca Valley. Deputies and officers from the California Highway Patrol were able to deploy spike stripes and successfully stopped the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle, Terrence Kennard Hodges, black male adult, a 42 year old resident of Wonder Valley, was taken into custody without incident. Hodges was positively identified as the suspect responsible for the home invasion robbery and was booked into the Morongo Basin Jail for the same.

Story: Top 100 Places To Visit In Riverside

The victims have been identified as Christy McKissic, 32-years-old from Twentynine Palms, and Renee Metcalf, 62-years-old also from Twentynine Palms.

Rumors have circulated that a person was arrested related to the on-going murder investigation. This information is not correct. Investigators have collected a large volume of evidence and interviewed numerous people, including Hodges. The investigation is on-going and no additional information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information related to the on-going Murder Investigation is asked to contact Detective Marc Goodwin or Sergeant Jason Radeleff of the Sheriff's Homicide Detail at (909) 387-3589. Anyone with information wishing to remain anonymous is encouraged to contact We-Tip at (800) 78-CRIME or via their website at www.wetip.com.