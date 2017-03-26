Another Earthquake Hits Near the Salton Sea

Two young men who led police on a vehicle and foot pursuit triggered by reports of gunfire in an Indio residential neighborhood pleaded guilty today to evading arrest and concealed firearm charges.
Marijuana growing facilities are sprouting all over the desert and now the newest growing operation could end up being in Cathedral City.
A bicyclist died in a hospital today after crashing into a parked vehicle in La Quinta.
