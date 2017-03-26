Victim identified, Suspect Wanted in Indio Apartment Shooting

On March 24, 2017, around 11:48 p.m., officers from the Indio Police Department (IPD) responded to 81-820 Shadow Palm (Cielo Vista Apartments) reference shots being heard in the general area. When IPD officers arrived they discovered a male juvenile that had several apparent gunshot wounds in the courtyard area of the apartment complex. Officers immediately began first-aid until Cal-Fire arrived and transported the victim to a local hospital. Unfortunately the victim later died as a result of his injuries.

The police are asking for the public's assistance. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact IPD (760-541-4057) or they can provide anonymous information to Coachella Valley Crime Stoppers at (760-341-7867).

Coroner's have identified the 16-year-old boy as Elian Lopez. A makeshift memorial has been created for him, as well as a go fund me page. You can donate to help the family here: https://www.gofundme.com/elian-lopez?ssid=959190608&pos=5