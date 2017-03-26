Local Law Enforcement Agencies Participate in Baker-to-Vegas Challenge Cup Relay

Teams from multiple public safety agencies in Riverside County ran 120 miles through the desert to Las Vegas this weekend.

The ``Baker-to-Vegas Challenge Cup Relay,'' sponsored by the Los Angeles Police Revolver & Athletic Club, drew around 8,000 runners from public safety agencies from throughout California, neighboring states and a couple of foreign countries. Members of the Palm Springs Police Department participated along with Riverside County sheriff's deputies, District Attorney's Office personnel and Department of Probation staff.

The 19-leg race began along state Route 127, 25 miles north of Baker, Calif., traverses Highway 178, into Pahrump, Nev., and from there -- straight onto the Vegas strip. Teams went out in waves -- or ``flights'' -- with the fastest competitors leaving later in the day.

Since it began in 1985, the relay has become the seminal law enforcement race in North America and elsewhere, organizers said.

Last year's first-place team from the Los Angeles Police Department completed the run in just under 13 hours.

The Riverside Police Department clinched ninth place -- the best of any Riverside County team -- crossing the finish line after 14 hours, 40 minutes.

The last-place team, from the Fresno County District Attorney's Office, made it in 23 hours, 26 minutes, according to results.

This year's event will included runners from the Belize National Police Force and the Berlin Police Department of Germany.