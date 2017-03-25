La Quinta Hit and Run Suspect Under The Influence of Heroin

On Friday, March 24, 2017, at 5:10 PM, officers from the La Quinta Police Department responded to a hit and run collision on Washington St. and Ave. 47.

Kelly Campbell, 45 of Seal Beach, was traveling northbound on Washington St., where she collided with another vehicle, and continued without stopping. La Quinta Special Enforcement Team members located and stopped the vehicle driven by Campbell, at Washington St. and Hwy. 111.

No injuries were sustained in this collision.

A La Quinta Traffic Enforcement Officer conducted the collision and DUI investigation, and found Campbell was operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of narcotics. Campbell was found in possession of heroin and prescription narcotics. Campbell was booked at the Riverside County Jail in Indio on charges of DUI, Hit and Run, Possession of Narcotics and Paraphernalia.

The La Quinta Police Department encourages the motoring public to not operate a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. To report drunk drivers, please call 911.