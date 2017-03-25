Fill The Bus, SunLine and KMIR Fill Food Banks Pantry

Hundreds of people came out to Albertson's in Palm Desert today to help "Fill The Bus!"

SunLine Transit Agency partnered with the Palm Desert Sunset and Noon Rotary, KMIR-TV and Jammin 99.5 to host the 4th Annual ‘Pantry to People’ food collection event. The Pantry to People’ event benefited the Galilee Center in Mecca – which provides fresh produce and non-perishable food items to more than 300 individuals weekly.

The event began as a way to encourage snowbirds to “clean out their pantries” before leaving the desert for the season – as pantry items will expire and need to be discarded by the time seasonal residents return next winter. The drive will accept donations of non-perishable food, canned foods, diapers and toiletries.

The first 200 people who donated on Saturday received a free ride day pass from SunLine Transit Agency.

Thank you to everyone who came out and donated!