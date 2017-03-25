6-year-old got gun at LA-area school, families kept in darkness - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Rancho Cucamonga

6-year-old got gun at LA-area school, families kept in darkness

Posted: Updated:
Rancho Cucamonga, CA -

Authorities learned a 6-year-old brought a gun to an elementary school outside Los Angeles, but parents of other students didn't learn about it for nearly two weeks.

The student's grandmother found the firearm in his backpack earlier in March. The Sun newspaper reported (goo.gl/3spf8z) that the child said he received it from another student in the Cucamonga School District, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) east of Los Angeles.

Story: Desert Hot Springs schools put on lock down, reports of man with gun

The law enforcement investigation was interrupted by spring break, and the district's superintendent said she didn't learn of the incident until Monday. Families were informed Thursday, a delay that angered parents.

Story: Indio High School on lock down, two students arrested

The father of the child who allegedly brought the gun to school was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment after sheriff's deputies concluded his children could access his gun safe.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Experts Warn About Drowning Outside The Pool

    Experts Warn About Drowning Outside The Pool

    Friday, June 23 2017 9:56 PM EDT2017-06-24 01:56:41 GMT

    Drowning is every parents worst nightmare, but it can happen after you've left the pool, hours and even days later.  A simple cough minutes to hours after going swimming could be a sign your child is dry drowning. 

    Drowning is every parents worst nightmare, but it can happen after you've left the pool, hours and even days later.  A simple cough minutes to hours after going swimming could be a sign your child is dry drowning. 

  • Coachella

    Three Car Collision in Coachella Sends One to Hospital

    Three Car Collision in Coachella Sends One to Hospital

    Thursday, June 22 2017 5:57 PM EDT2017-06-22 21:57:07 GMT

    Traffic is backed up on Highway 86 and Avenue 50 in Coachella after a big rig slammed into the back of a vehicle causing a three car accident around 2:00 PM.

    Traffic is backed up on Highway 86 and Avenue 50 in Coachella after a big rig slammed into the back of a vehicle causing a three car accident around 2:00 PM.

  • Judge Makes Coachella Gang Injunction Permanent

    Judge Makes Coachella Gang Injunction Permanent

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 10:02 PM EDT2017-06-21 02:02:35 GMT

    For years the Riverside County District Attorney's office has been trying to rid the county of street gangs through task force gang sweeps and injunctions. There are currently six gang injunctions in the county, five of them in the Coachella Valley.

    For years the Riverside County District Attorney's office has been trying to rid the county of street gangs through task force gang sweeps and injunctions. There are currently six gang injunctions in the county, five of them in the Coachella Valley.

Powered by Frankly