Motorcycle Collides With Vehicle in Indio

One person is hospitalized after a traffic accident in Indio.

Friday night at approximately 5:45 PM the Indio Police Department received a call regarding a vehicle vs motorcycle collision at the corner of Miles Avenue and Monroe Street.

Story: Driver Ejected In Thermal Crash, Airlifted To Local Hospital

Upon arrival medical personnel responded to a injured motorist.

Roads in the area were closed for a short time as investigators processed the scene and crews removed the vehicles.

Story: Repeat DUI Offender Convicted In Fatal Desert Hot Springs Crash

Indio Police say one male was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.