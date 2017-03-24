Four Arrested in Beaumont Homicide

On March 23, 2017, Police arrested Samuel Jesus Acosta, 32 years old of Banning, and Mathew Ray Zues Munoz, 25 years old of Beaumont for homicide, kidnapping, attempted murder, and several weapons and gang violations.

Also arrested were Erika Cristell Garcia, 24 years old, for kidnapping, attempted homicide and gang enhancements. They also arrested Francisca Perla Acosta, 34 years old, of Banning for accessory and gang and weapons enhancements in the homicide of Jasmine Zuniga that occurred on March 4, 2017.

If you have any additional information regarding this case please contact Detective Sergeant Galletta at (951)769-8500.