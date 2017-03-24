Border Patrol Arrest Suspected Smuggler in Salton City

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Highway 86 checkpoint, arrested a man suspected of smuggling narcotics Friday morning. The incident occurred at approximately 8:40 a.m., when a 36-year- old man approached the checkpoint in a green 1999 Ford Explorer. Prior to reaching primary inspection, a Border Patrol canine detection team alerted to the vehicle’s undercarriage.

Border Patrol agents referred the man to secondary inspection for further examination. Upon further inspection, agents discovered 11 packages that tested positive for methamphetamine and 13 packages that tested positive for heroin concealed in the SUV’s gas tank. The total weight of the methamphetamine was 17.89 pounds with an estimated street value of $60,826. The total weight of the heroin was 25.1 pounds with an estimated street value of $351,400.

“Drug trafficking organizations will go to great lengths to conceal these harmful drugs in vehicles with the intent of getting them into our communities,” said David S. Kim Assistant Chief Patrol Agent.

The man, a Mexican citizen, the vehicle, and the narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation.

Since fiscal year 2017, which started Oct. 1, 2016, El Centro Sector has seized more than 687.59 pounds of methamphetamine and 95.83 pounds of heroin.