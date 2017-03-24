Two Trailers Engulfed In Thermal - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Thermal

Two Trailers Engulfed In Thermal


Thermal, CA -

CAL FIRE/Riverside County Firefighters responded to reports of a residential structure fire at the 88000 Block of Avenue 57 in Thermal. The first arriving engine company reported two travel trailers well involved in fire.

The fire has been contained to two vacant trailers. Firefighters remained on scene for one hour for overhaul.

