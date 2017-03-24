Two Trailers Engulfed In Thermal

You may have seen dozens of tow trucks in traffic lanes Saturday. It was all apart of a special parade raising awareness about safety for those that come to our rescue on the road.
You may have seen dozens of tow trucks in traffic lanes Saturday. It was all apart of a special parade raising awareness about safety for those that come to our rescue on the road.
Authorities today released the name of an Indio man who died in a hospital five days after his car overturned on Interstate 10.
Authorities today released the name of an Indio man who died in a hospital five days after his car overturned on Interstate 10.
An El Centro Sector Border Patrol agent assigned patrol duties in Calexico, was assaulted Thursday afternoon.
An El Centro Sector Border Patrol agent assigned patrol duties in Calexico, was assaulted Thursday afternoon.