Bighorn BAM Raises $900,000 For Local Breast Cancer Patients

After a season full of impressive fundraising events, BIGHORN Behind A Miracle (BAM) announced that it has raised $900,000 for local cancer patients. Today a check for $750,000 was presented to Eisenhower Medical Center and a check for $150,000 was gifted to The Pendleton Foundation.

This year’s donation to the Eisenhower Lucy Curci Cancer Center will support a Koning’s 3D KBCT diagnostic breast imaging device, Supersonic Breast Ultrasound Machine and BIGHORN BAM Transit Van service providing round-trip rides to cancer patients undergoing radiation and chemotherapy treatments who would normally rely on public transportation.

Additionally, The Pendleton Foundation – whose purpose is to relieve some of the financial burdens for cancer patients including helping with rent, utilities or grocery cards – can help hundreds of patients with the funds that they received. The presentation was made after a full season of BAM events including A Miracle on El Paseo, Game Day for Life, A Night of Miracles gala, a Cash for Caddies auction and their annual Golf Tournament.

Inspired to save the lives of Coachella Valley cancer patients, an estimated 100,000 Lives Have Been Changed and Millions of Miracles Created by BIGHORN BAMraising more than $7.5 million in the past decade for cancer patient support services, breast cancer diagnostic technologies and educational scholarships. This extraordinary fundraising feat is made possible through hard-working volunteers and generous donors who understand the importance of finding a cure to cancer while at the same time adding fun and flair to BAM’s exciting events.

"Every single one of you are miracles," shares BAM Founder Selby Dunham. "Our words are heartfelt and hardly seem adequate to describe our gratitude to all of you for your overwhelming, big heartedness, compassion, love, and support for those fighting cancer in the Coachella Valley. Because of your generosity, lives will be saved; because you care, cancer survivors will live longer; and because of your compassion, cancer patients that need support will have it!”

BIGHORN BAM was created a decade ago by a group of women supporting a friend, Selby Dunham, through her breast cancer. Inspired to save the lives of Coachella Valley cancer patients, in the past decade, BIGHORN BAM has raised more than $7.5 million, supports 300 cancer affected families annually, and has helped Eisenhower purchase their first Truebeam STX Linear Accelerator, the most advanced radiation equipment available.

For more information about BIGHORN BAM, visit bighornbam.net.