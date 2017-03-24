School Zone Safety Operation Conducted in Indio

As part of its ongoing effort to improve school zone safety, the California Highway Patrol (CHP), Indio Area, is planning to conduct an enhanced school zone enforcement operation during the afternoon hours of March 27, 2017. The operation will focus on increasing safety within various school zones within unincorporated areas of Riverside County, ultimately supplementing Indio Area CHP efforts in these locations.

The Indio Area CHP utilizes multiple resources to maximize safety in the school zones, combining public awareness and education, in-view services, on-going communication and cooperation with school and community stakeholders, and proactive enforcement. The enhanced enforcement operation is another means of ensuring the highest level of safety within the school zones located in various areas of unincorporated Riverside County which the Indio CHP directly serves.

During the enhanced enforcement operation, officers will enforce laws related to school zone safety as it applies and/or relates to pedestrians, bicyclists, and motorists within the school zone, distributing safety information as it pertains to respective pedestrian, bicyclist, and motor vehicle safety laws, and assisting the public.

The CHP is committed to doing our part to keep the community safe. We urge every member of the community to be safe and follow the rules of the road. Traffic safety is everyone’s responsibility.

For additional information, please contact the CHP Indio Area’s Public Information Officer Mike Radford at (760) 772-5300/5307. Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.