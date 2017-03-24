Identity Released for Inmate Dead While In Police Custody

A 51-year-old inmate died Friday, March 24th when he experienced a medical emergency at the Robert Presley Detention Center, authorities said. The inmate has been identified as Phillip Garcia, a Cathedral City resident.

The man's death was under investigation but no foul play was suspected, said sheriff's Sgt. Wallace Clear. Around 3 a.m. the man, who was housed in the Riverside jail's secured medical detention unit experienced a medical emergency, Clear said. Medical staff immediately started life-saving efforts but the man was pronounced dead, according to Clear.

Garcia was charged on Wednesday, March 22nd with 5 felony counts and 1 misdemeanor. The felony counts included battery with serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon, assault with great bodily injury, elder abuse, as well as resisting arrest.