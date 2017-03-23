Children Abducted in Cathedral City, Found In Desert Hot Springs

Two young children abducted Thursday night in Cathedral City were found safe early Friday morning in Desert Hot Springs.

On Friday, March 24, 2017 at 2:29 AM, a Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy located the stolen 2016 Honda Accord, with the engine still on but parked next to a church in the 17400 block of Bubbing Wells Road, in Desert Hot Springs. Upon approaching the vehicle, officers and deputies found brothers Jayden and Carlos in the back seat of the abandoned vehicle. The boys were reunited with their family after a medical examination.

There is no suspect information at this time; however a thorough forensic investigation will be conducted in an effort to identify the suspect(s). If you have any information regarding this crime, please contact Detective Alirio Moulin at (760) 770-0381, or Sergeant Alberto Ruiz at (760) 770-0320.

The Cathedral City Police Department appreciates all of the support from the community during the search for the Carlos brothers.