Slideshow: Puppy Day 2017

It's National Puppy Day! If you're a dog owner, you understand that special place a dog holds in your heart. It's almost like another child. They're the first one's to greet you at the door when you get home, and the last one's standing at the door when you leave to give you that ever so cute sad face. Don't forget how they run to the window and watch as the car pulls out of the drive, just in case you change your mind.

They're the ones that can't speak to you, but always know just what to say. When you're sad, they comfort you. When you're happy, they play with you. No matter what mood you're in, they always know how to make your day better. Here's to everyone's dog, man/woman's best friend.

If you are looking to adopt a puppy like this, contact your local animal shelters.

Coachella Valley Animal Campus: www.rcdas.org

Palm Springs Animal Shelter: www.psanimalshelter.org