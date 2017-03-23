Slideshow: Puppy Day 2017

It's National Puppy Day! If you're a dog owner, you understand that special place a dog holds in your heart. It's almost like another child. They're the first one's to greet you at the door when you get home, and the last one's standing at the door when you leave to give you that ever so cute sad face. Don't forget how they run to the window and watch as the car pulls out of the drive, just in case you change your mind.
They're the ones that can't speak to you, but always know just what to say. When you're sad, they comfort you. When you're happy, they play with you. No matter what mood you're in, they always know how to make your day better. Here's to everyone's dog, man/woman's best friend.
If you are looking to adopt a puppy like this, contact your local animal shelters.
Coachella Valley Animal Campus: www.rcdas.org
Palm Springs Animal Shelter: www.psanimalshelter.org
KMIR.com
KMIR
72920 Park View Drive
Palm Desert, California 92260
Newsroom: 760-340-1623
Viewer Hotline: 760-340-1623
Story Tips: 760-340-1623
WorldNowAll content © Copyright 2000 - 2016 Frankly and KMIR. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.