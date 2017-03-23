Woman Shot in Gang Violence Shares Her Story

An El Centro Sector Border Patrol agent assigned patrol duties in Calexico, was assaulted Thursday afternoon.
You may have seen dozens of tow trucks in traffic lanes Saturday. It was all apart of a special parade raising awareness about safety for those that come to our rescue on the road.
Drowning is every parents worst nightmare, but it can happen after you've left the pool, hours and even days later. A simple cough minutes to hours after going swimming could be a sign your child is dry drowning.
