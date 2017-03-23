Unveiling of New Mosaics at Painted Hills Middle School

Thursday, March 23rd at Painted Hills Middle School, artist-in-residence Nedra Young and student artists unveiled five new recently created mosaics to be place around the campus.

Dr. Michael Grainger, the Principal of Painted Hills implemented a four house system one year ago. Students were given the ability to choose four different Universities and a piece of mosaic art to memorialize each house. The Universities chosen were California institutes:

House 1: California State University, Fullerton

House 2: UCLA Bruins

House 3: University of California, Riverside

?House 4: University of Redlands

The names and the art chosen are the legacy that this class will leave behind and they got to share the moment with district leadership, students, and parents.