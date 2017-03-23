Statues For Fallen Officers Vega and Zerebny Need Your Help To Get Finished

Retired Palm Springs Police Department Sergeant Marc Melanson has created a Go Fund Me page in order to finish bronzing statues made for fallen Officers Jose "Gil" Vega and Lesley Zerebny. These statues are meant to commemorate their lives and sacrifices.

After Melanson heard of the shooting on October 8th 2016 his reaction was typical of a police sergeant.

"I felt the need to race to the station as if I were still working and was needed and wanted to find a place where I could be with my brother and sister officers," Melanson said.

To honor the memory of officers Jose "Gil" Vega and Leslie Zerebny, Melanson is working on a pair of statuettes that he'd like to have placed inside the Lobby at PSPD Headquarters.

"I believe that for visitors of the station to see them, it would help honor these officers but it would also bring attention to what officers have to do everyday in performing their duty and keeping the community safe," said Melanson.

Melanson has used his own money, buying materials and equipment to get the statues started, now he's asking for the public's help to get them finished.

"The foundry cost really ended up being a much more significant expense. So I was hoping to get help from the community," said Melanson.

Here is a passage from Melanson Go Fund Me page:

"Along with my long career as a police officer, I have been a lifelong artist and sculptor, creating western and classic horror subjects. My law enforcement experience has given me insight into the relationship that exists between fellow officers. As such, I created a scene to depict that interaction. The statues’ working title is “The FTO”, since few realize Gil was formerly Lesley’s field training officer prior to her going on her own. I intentionally positioned Gil leaning in as if to listen to Lesley and offer his experience and guidance. Each figure displays the smile and pleasant demeanor we all recognize from these dedicated officers. The sculpted base of each statue features the PSPD patch and designated call sign for each officer."

You can donate to this worthy cause and be a part of a tribute to the lives of two outstanding officers.

https://www.gofundme.com/vega-zerebny-memorial-statues