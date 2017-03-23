Eisenhower Medical Center Evacuates As Precaution

A report of a fire at Eisenhower Medical Center, which turned out to be a false alarm, triggered a brief evacuation of a portion of the hospital today, according to county fire officials.

Firefighters were dispatched around 11:15 a.m. on a report of a blaze in a utility closet at the Wright Building, which, according to the hospital's website, houses clinics dedicated to osteoporosis, pulmonary care, critical care, sleep apnea and urology.

Responding fire crews traced the false alarm to a malfunctioning breaker box in the closet, according to a fire department spokeswoman. Fire personnel cleared the scene by noon.