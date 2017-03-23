Spotlight 29 and Tortoise Rock Casino Are Hiring

Spotlight 29 Casino and Tortoise Rock Casino are seeking eager and excited job hunters to join their thriving staff. Job seekers are encouraged to apply for more than 25 full-time and part-time positions available at both properties. There are a variety of positions available, including Food & Beverage, Table Games and more.

Career opportunities at both Spotlight 29 Casino and Tortoise Rock Casino include:

• Bank Cashier

• Table Games Dealer

• Marketing Guest Services Manager

• Guest Services Representative

• Shuttle Driver

• Drop Team/Count Team Manager

• Housekeeping

• Maintenance

• Public Safety Officers and Dispatchers

• Surveillance Observers and Gaming Inspectors

• Food and Beverage

Spotlight 29 Casino and Tortoise Rock Casino offer incredible benefits, including:

• Competitive wages

• 401K

• Paid vacation and holidays

• Opportunities for advancement

• Fun, exciting atmosphere

• Fast-paced work environment

Interested applicants are asked to bring their resume and dress interview-ready. Potential employees will be subject to a background investigation and drug screening upon offer of employment.

ABOUT SPOTLIGHT 29 CASINO:

Spotlight 29 Casino is the Coachella Valley’s Best Bet, featuring 1,600 of the hottest and most popular slots of any Casino in the Coachella Valley. Spotlight 29 Casino also offers world-class table games where guests will always find a $5 table, plus delicious dining options including JEM Steakhouse and Café Capitata. Spotlight 29 Casino provides the premier entertainment experience in the Coachella Valley and is home to the 2,200 seat Spotlight Showroom which has featured headliners such as Bruno Mars, Marc Anthony, Pitbull, Dave Chappelle, Montgomery Gentry, Martina McBride and more, plus a Friday Free Tribute Concert Series where guests can see a tribute to their favorite acts for Free. Guests can also enjoy drink specials or dance the night away at three exciting nightclubs: Hot Spot, Blue Bar and Groove. Spotlight 29 Casino is only minutes from Palm Springs, located just off of Interstate 10 at Dillon Road. Spotlight 29 Casino is a business venture of the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians.

ABOUT TORTOISE ROCK CASINO:

Tortoise Rock Casino is owned and operated by the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians. This gorgeous new entertainment destination in Twentynine Palms, California is beautifully situated between the majestic Joshua Tree National Park and one of the country’s largest military training facilities—the United States Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center. The casino offers 30,000 square feet of gaming space, with 400 Slot Machines, 12 Table Games, live poker, plus live entertainment, Oasis Grille and Shelly’s Lounge.