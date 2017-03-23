Palm Springs Recognizes Local Humanitarians With 413th Star

The Palm Springs Walk of Stars honored noted Humanitarians, Philanthropists and Coachella Valley residents, Gerald & Georgia Fogelson, with the 413th Star Dedication Ceremony. The star dedication ceremony took place Thursday March 23, 2017 at 11:00am in front of the Palm Springs Art Museum located at 100 Museum Drive.

Gerald (Jerry) Fogelson is a real estate developer and author. Jerry was inducted in to the Chicago Real Estate Hall of Fame in 2003 and is the Co-Founder of the Chicago School of Real Estate at Roosevelt University.

Georgia, his better half, was a successful business woman in her own right, breaking down barriers in a Mad Men world. Jerry and Georgia moved to the Coachella Valley over 25 years ago, although Georgia eventually retired, Jerry claims that he has failed at retirement, and continues to dabble in development.

They both are avid philanthropists, and through their family run foundation, they contribute both their time and financial resources to many valley wide initiatives. They sit on the boards of Desert AIDS, Jewish Family Services, Palm Springs Art Museum and Indian Wells Desert Town Hall to name a few. The philanthropy the Fogelson's are involved with are not always obvious to the community but they have a huge impact.

"The Fogelson's history of partnering with Desert AIDS Project to expand care to our community's most vulnerable populations inspires us all to make lasting differences in people's lives. This star represents our Valley's gratitude for two great humanitarians." David Brinkman, CEO, Desert AIDS Project

As important their financial contributions are, the Fogelson's have a philosophy that you must give your time, not just money, to the community and they strictly adhere to that philosophy within their own Foundation.

"We are very proud to honor Gerald & Georgia Fogelson with a star on the Palm Springs Walk of Stars" said Bob Alexander, President of the Palm Springs Walk of Stars.