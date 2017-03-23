Palm Springs Recognizes Local Humanitarians With 413th Star

An El Centro Sector Border Patrol agent assigned patrol duties in Calexico, was assaulted Thursday afternoon.
An El Centro Sector Border Patrol agent assigned patrol duties in Calexico, was assaulted Thursday afternoon.
Drowning is every parents worst nightmare, but it can happen after you've left the pool, hours and even days later. A simple cough minutes to hours after going swimming could be a sign your child is dry drowning.
Drowning is every parents worst nightmare, but it can happen after you've left the pool, hours and even days later. A simple cough minutes to hours after going swimming could be a sign your child is dry drowning.
On Thursday, June 22, 2017, at approximately 2:18 pm, officers from the La Quinta Police Department responded to a traffic collision on Avenue 54 at the intersection of Jefferson Street.
On Thursday, June 22, 2017, at approximately 2:18 pm, officers from the La Quinta Police Department responded to a traffic collision on Avenue 54 at the intersection of Jefferson Street.