Coachella Students Learn Dangers Of Gang Life From Former Member

Students at Valle del Sol Elementary School learned about the dangers of gang life through the eyes of a former member, Jeanette Jaime. Jaime was 17-year-old gang member when she was shot in a gang related shooting that has left her confined to a wheelchair for the past 30 years. The shooting took place on Thanksgiving evening while she was holding her then 11-month old daughter.

Story: CSU Board of Trustees Approve 5% Tuition Increase

Jaime shared some of the realities of gang life in a presentation to Valle del Sol Elementary School students with the hope that her message from a wheelchair will strengthen students' determination to avoid gangs.

"They need to know what they're getting themselves into if they go down that path," Jaime said.

Story: Beloved Desert Hot Springs Mural Vandalized

Jaime was born and raised in Los Angeles and was part of a gang in Long Beach when she was shot. She has lived in the Coachella Valley for the past 11 years and regularly speaks to students in presentations organized by the Riverside County District Attorney's Office.